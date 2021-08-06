Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

[Announcement] The Ultimate Commodore 1541 Disk Drive Talk @ VCFW 2021

By Michael Steil
pagetable.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ultimate Commodore 64 Talk (2008) The Ultimate Game Boy Talk (2016) The Ultimate Apollo Guidance Computer Talk (2017) my fourth talk from the “Ultimate” series will take place at the Vintage Computer Festival West 2021 in Mountain View on 2021-08-08 at 12:00. This talk discusses floppy disk drives, with...

www.pagetable.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floppy Disk#Disk Drives#Commodore 1541#Commodore 64
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Technologydroidgamers.com

Deals Week on Google Play Offers Savings on In-Game Items and More

It’s currently Deals Week over on the Google Play Store. Which is, quite frankly, one of the most unimpressively named things we’ve ever heard of. But we’re not here to judge, we’re here to pass on information in a timely manner. There are a bunch of savings on different apps...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Fusion 12 w/ Big Sur Display Flicker

Just upgraded to Big Sur and, among other issues, my Windows 10 VM flickers in full screen mode. It did not do this in Catalina using the same version of Fusion. My system is 2019 15" Macbook Pro i9 with 32GB RAM. In full screen my display flickers but not...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

37 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, August 15

Today is sunday 15, and for some we are at the end of the weekend, for others in Ecuador -since tomorrow is a public holiday in several communities in Spain such as Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands and Castilla y León. For everyone today is the penultimate day of that hell called Heat Wave, which tomorrow will have its absolute zenith.
Computersxda-developers

How to set up the ASUS Chromebook CX9 for working from home

The new ASUS Chromebook CX9 is the perfect machine for working from home. With an 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processor and up to 16GB of RAM, you’ve got all the power you need in a business laptop. This is definitely the best ASUS Chromebook in quite some time. If you’re planning to do business from the comfort of your home, you’ll need a few things to get started.
ComputersTidbits

Parallels Desktop 17 & 16 not for primetime for Graphics apps!

Turnertomes (John Turner) August 14, 2021, 5:27pm #1. Sorry to report that Parallels Desktop 17 has the same major deficiencies as were present in version 16. You cannot run Corel Painter 2022/2021 or Luminar 4 in Windows 10 with either Parallels 16 or 17. Neither version of Parallels will allow or enable access to the GPU or to OpenGL 3.3+ which both apps and many others like them require. Luminar will show you your library but will not make any alteration in any graphic because as it complains OpenGL 3.3+ is required and it is not installed. I even installed Microsoft’s supplemental OpenGL package and it still was not accessible. I have pursued a solution for months with Parallels staff and got nowhere. The general response was that it was under investigation… never anything beyond that.
Coding & ProgrammingLumia UK

Cascadia Code Font

For many years, I’ve wanted to use real mathematical notation in computer programs for code that is mathematical in nature. The document UnicodeMath discusses this in some detail in Section 6. Using UnicodeMath in Programming Languages. Over the years, some advances beyond ASCII (invented in the 1960’s!) have been made. For example, you can use Unicode math alphabetics as variable names in the C++ compilers for the major platforms. In math documents, the index for a summation is often a math-italic letter such as 𝑖, 𝑗, 𝑘, 𝑙, 𝑚 or 𝑛. You can use these math-italic characters in your C++ programs! In fact, an 𝑛 (U+1D45B) for-loop index has been shipping for several years in RichEdit C++ code running on iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows. Unicode also has myriad mathematical symbols, including the very common ≠, ≤, and ≥. Wouldn’t it be nice to see those mathematical symbols instead of the 1960’s !=, <=, and >= ?! Well, you can see them by switching your font. The resulting math spacing isn’t perfect since it needs to maintain fixed-width character spacing, but the code is easier to read. This post describes one such font, Cascadia Code PL, which I use in Microsoft Visual Studio and in the Microsoft CodeFlow code-review program. Other fonts with similar capability are described in 5 monospaced fonts with cool coding ligatures | Better Web Type.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Import Different File Types into Google Sheets

Data comes in many forms. Fortunately for you, Google Sheets can import external data in a variety of formats. This saves you the hassle of typing the data manually or trying to copy and paste it. Google Sheets supports more than 10 file types for imports. Importing a Microsoft Excel...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Wirelessly Enabled Thumb Drives

The conceptual Apple Drop Drive is the design work of Zarruk Taiseer as a wirelessly enabled storage drive that would fit inside the namesake tech brand's product ecosystem to accommodate a seamless user experience. The thumb drive looks and functions much in the same way as a conventional one, but...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 5a components leak, launch 17 August

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 5a 5G is reported to be the company's next phone, ahead of the confirmed Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, expected in October. There have been a number of leaks surrounding the Pixel 5a 5G, though the most recent suggests a launch date of 17 August and confirms previous design rumours.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Intel provides Windows 11 users with Bluetooth and WiFi drivers

Now that Windows 11 is about to officially launch, many of the big hardware and software manufacturers are working as fast as they can. Intel PROSet/Wireless Software and Intel Wireless Bluetooth both offer support for Windows 11 and address issues in Windows 10. The Bluetooth driver fixes a problem with...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

10 Best Free Ringtone Apps For Android in 2021

To good thing about the Android mobile operating system is that you can use custom ringtones. Those days are gone when we use to visit different websites to download ringtones. These days, finding custom ringtones are easy. There are plenty of Android apps available on the Google Play Store which...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

12 Best Canva Alternatives 2021 For Design And Video Editing

Designing and creating your own content doesn’t have to be hard or expensive. You don’t need fancy software to make your website and social media posts shine. With the availability of a multitude of apps online, creating eye-catching content is easier than ever. One of the best photo editing apps...
Computerslifewire.com

Pine64 Introduces New Linux-Powered e-Ink Tablet

Pine64 just introduced a new e-ink tablet with pen and Linux support known as PineNote. The company announced the product on Sunday in a blog post, saying it would be available to start shipping to early adopters later this year for $399. XDA Developers said that PineNote will have features like ARM-based quad-core Rockchip RK3566 chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB of eMMC flash storage, two microphones, two speakers, 2.4/5GHz AC Wi-Fi, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy