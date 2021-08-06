Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

kanw.com
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit says a man was brutally beaten by corrections officers in New Mexico and denied medical treatment at a county jail after guards mistook dentures for contraband. A watchdog group for improving prison conditions in the state filed the federal lawsuit this week on behalf of former inmate Marvin Silva. The New Mexico Prison and Jail Project says Silva was beaten by guards and released with severe injuries and no transportation home. Administrators at the Valencia County Adult Detention Center could not immediately be reached for comment. The jail's health care contractor declined to comment but said the allegations are being reviewed.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdt#Ap#Western#The Durango Herald#The Navajo Nation#Navajo#Mexico Santa Fe#Republican#District Court#Espa Ola#Espanola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy