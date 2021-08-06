Foo Fighters Trolled The Westboro Baptist Church Outside of Their Own Concert [VIDEO]

Well, X fans, leave it to Dave Grohl and the mighty Foo Fighters to get their point across in a fun and inspiring way! The Foo played in Bonner Springs, Kansas last week, and the show was apparently picketed by members of the Westboro Baptist Church. If you think you’ve heard this story before, well, you would be correct. Dave and the Foo have had some history with the Church in the past. Fast forward to 2021. Dave and his fellow bandmates in the Foo rode out on a flatbed truck and performed the Bee-Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing”, last week, yep, a public sighting of their alter-ego band, ‘The Dee-Gees!’ Dave was on the microphone, on the flatbed truck, and said the following to the Church members. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you!” Dave continued, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what your supposed to do….I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Yep, there you have it! Check out the video below, captured by onlookers who were no doubt surprised to see one of the biggest Rock stars on the planet and his band playing on a flatbed truck in Kansas! Rock!