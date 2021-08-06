Cancel
Foo Fighters Trolled The Westboro Baptist Church Outside of Their Own Concert [VIDEO]

By 1029TheBuzz
1029thebuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters had a show in Kansas last night, and the (super controversial) Westboro Baptist Church goers were picketing outside of the show. As usual… The band came out in the back of a truck as their alter ego “The Dee Gees” and said:. “Alright now ladies and gentlemen… I...

Foo Fighters Respond to Westboro Baptist Protestors by Playing Dee Gees Version of “You Should Be Dancing” on a Flatbed Truck

Westboro Baptist Church and the Foo Fighters have long had beef, the church being known to picket in front of their Kansas shows just about every time they’ve performed for the last ten years. Last night, on August 5th however, the Foo Fighters took their feud one step further, driving out to the picketers in the bed of a flatbed truck and singing a cover of “You Should Be Dancing” as they drove away. This move isn’t entirely out of the blue, as the Foo Fighters have recently released an EP of Bee Gees covers as the Dee Gees, and there really is no better way to perform it live than from a truck in action against hate.
Submit This Dave Grohl and Westboro Baptist Church Disco Showdown to Cannes

We’ll get this out of the way first: Yes, the Westboro Baptist Church apparently still exists and, also yes, they’re still required to include the word “God” in all of their Microsoft Paint–inspired picket signs. But none of this really matters to Dave Grohl, who rolled up to their August 5 protest outside of the Foo Fighters’ concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to tell them … they’re juicy and they’re trouble? No. That can’t be right. Maybe something else a little more … falsetto-y? “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got something to say. Because you know what, I love you. I do. The way I look at it is I love everybody,” Grohl, standing on a truck with a full band, explained. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Because I think it’s about love, that’s what I think. I think we’re all about love and you shouldn’t be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” Grohl, as always, is captivating as hell and proceeded to perform the Dee Gees’ Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” to the crowd of disco stranglers. Do “Night Fever” next time!
Foo Fighters Confront Haters With Dance Party

The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”
Foo Fighters Welcome Female Guitarist To Jam Outside Kansas City

Jamming with Foo Fighters on August 5th was a lucky Bonner Springs, Kansas fan. GuitarWorld.com reported “Lauren” joined the group at Azura Amphitheater and was handed one of Dave Grohl's signature 'DG-335' Gibson Trini Lopez guitars and put pedal to the metal with a rendition of the band's 1997 classic, “Monkey Wrench.”
Foo Fighters invite fan on stage to play with them [VIDEO]

Dave Grohl again proves that he and the rest of the Foo Fighters gang are some of the greatest people ever. At a recent show in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Dave invited fan Lauren on stage. He then lent her his guitar so she could play with the band on ‘Monkey Wrench.’ Heck, she even got to end the song with a solo!
The Foo Fighters Alter Ego The ‘Dee-Gees’ Show Up On A Flat-Bed Truck In Kansas!

Well, X fans, leave it to Dave Grohl and the mighty Foo Fighters to get their point across in a fun and inspiring way! The Foo played in Bonner Springs, Kansas last week, and the show was apparently picketed by members of the Westboro Baptist Church. If you think you’ve heard this story before, well, you would be correct. Dave and the Foo have had some history with the Church in the past. Fast forward to 2021. Dave and his fellow bandmates in the Foo rode out on a flatbed truck and performed the Bee-Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing”, last week, yep, a public sighting of their alter-ego band, ‘The Dee-Gees!’ Dave was on the microphone, on the flatbed truck, and said the following to the Church members. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you!” Dave continued, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what your supposed to do….I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Yep, there you have it! Check out the video below, captured by onlookers who were no doubt surprised to see one of the biggest Rock stars on the planet and his band playing on a flatbed truck in Kansas! Rock!
Upworthy

Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church again, this time with the disco message of love

When members of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church protested a concert of the rock band Foo Fighters, they were in for a surprise. As members of the group held homophobic signs and placards filled with hate, the Foo Fighters rolled up on a flatbed truck with their instruments and mics, dressed in the attire of their Bee Gees tribute band, the Dee Gees. They then busted out tunes calling for unity, singing that God loves everyone—in contradiction with the church's belief that God hates gay people. The Westboro Baptist Church is a hate group known for its homophobia and antisemitism, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Lead singer Dave Grohl sang and asked the group of protesters, "Can’t you just love everybody? Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do?”
Foo Fighters fire love at Westboro Baptist Church

Foo Fighters took some time to spread a message of love before their Aug. 5th concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The band arrived in town to see the irrelevant Westboro Baptist Church protesting their appearance. The small group was carrying signs reading “No Peace for the Wicked” and “God Hates Your Idols.” The Foos decided to deliver a message of their own, a message of love. The band dressed as their alter ego “The Dee Gees,” arrived in a flatbed truck fully instrumentilized and playing music. Lead singer Dave Grohl had this to say to the already dancing protesters. The flatbed slowed to a stop as the band broke down on “You Should Be Dancing”,

