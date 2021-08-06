Cancel
I agree, which is great! Don’t want any extra in scott

By hooman#1 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

On seating chart looks like there are still about 150 VT tickets left at -- UVAFan2626 08/05/2021 11:36AM. I would bet on all available VT and ND tickets being gone on Monday. -- hooman#1 08/05/2021 12:03PM. I'll bet more tix get released later...they first want to see how many

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Completely agree, I don't see real justification for more SEC expansion.

Hard to justify expansion for the B10 from a financial perspective. Keep hearing suggestions of B10 going after UNC, UVA and a handful of other ACC teams at some point in the future. I don't see the financial benefit for the B10. It would be hard for any of these schools to increase an already massive per school payout. More likely they are a drain. Don't know that the B10 would have interest in Clemson or FSU, not really a good fit. Most of the next moves will probably be a reshuffling of B12 leftovers, and that could possibly be the end of it for now.
Sportssportswar.com

I understand your frustration but you don't want that

I'm in minority, but I'll take VT in the G5 group. I'm tired of the $$$ BS -- cricket77 07/29/2021 9:14PM. If the G5 had it's own Natty, I agree. Would rather VT be a big fish in the -- 91HokieBob 07/30/2021 11:42AM. The outgoing F$U president indicated that he...
Educationsportswar.com

I still don't think many schools would financially add enough, even if the

SEC were considered a "national property". With cord cutting, and the fact that few schools have national appeal, most schools would contribute on a much smaller geographic scale. Certainly, that would help expand the geographic appeal of the SEC, but they already have enough name schools to have national appeal. Whatever additional regional appeal a school such as VT, for example, would bring, is not going to be enough to justify the financial cost. Essentially it would be a net loss for all schools involved. I have not seen numbers showing how any of the vast majority of remaining schools would bring in enough money to be of benefit. If VT, UNC, UVA, etc were worth that much to the SEC, then the ACC deal with ESPN is vastly undervalued. Any school the SEC adds needs to bring in at minimum 100 million. The entire ACC brought in about 455 million in its most recent reported year, and that is with Clemson. How many individual ACC schools are worth 100 alone?
College Sportssportswar.com

I agree. The lack of any residual third-tier rights with the ACC schools

I agree. The lack of any residual third-tier rights with the ACC schools is what makes the ACC GoR more of a "poison pill" than the Big 12 GoR. I think this makes the ACC relatively stable until after 2030. A lot can happen in 10 years, but if the current money trends continue, the ACC won't be able to hold together for more than another decade or so.
Sportssportswar.com

I’d be stunned if Kirwan leaves for any job until after 2024.

This team is ridiculously loaded & could make a run of dominance unlike anything since Princeton’s run in the 1990s. His job prospects will only get better over time. The Utah job has red flags pinwheels all around it now. No way is that his aim. Foy is just repeating the Utah wish list. By no means does that impart that the ones they have on a list would be interested now.
NFLsportswar.com

What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke

What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke?. Up downs and bear crawls and running all have a purpose. Rolling from the sideline to the #and back and over and over and over until you’re dizzy and puking has no purpose and we just had a player at Virginia union die a couple days ago at practice plus there was a heat advisory today. It pisses me off that some loser coach with a loser life takes his anger out on his players.
Sportssportswar.com

I feel similarly about VT's future

Whether it is in a financially viable ACC or another conference, I'm confident our leadership is currently positioning us to be in a good place down the road. I think our fan base, the continuing upgrades to our facilities and programs, and our geography makes us a valuable member of any future power conference equivalent.
College Sportssportswar.com

I am not convinced that this edition of the 'Hoos will be ready for more...

Than this tournament will provide. At least, not in November. There are too many new elements on Virginia's team this year, and it is going to take a while to integrate all the new parts into the whole. I don't see another game like last year's Gonzaga matchup being helpful. IMO, Georgia, Providence, and Northwestern are about right. Playing UCLA in November would be a mistake. Go 'Hoos!!!
College Sportssportswar.com

I’m pretty much done with college football…….

I’ll watch VT and a few other games out of habit but the passion has eroded over time. I’m done with multimillion dollar coaches, lazy rivers and the inevitable end result of NIL and other changes. That said, I don’t begrudge the players anything they can make. I blame the system, the networks, the playoffs, the greed and ultimately the death of the connection to the average fan. I preferred the 70s and 80s. But that’s just me.
Cincinnati, OHsportswar.com

I don't think they are.

The remaining 8 schools in the Big 12 are each better than the best school in the ACC - Cincinnati. If anything, the Big-12 invites Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and USF to get to 12. Might then try to form a media alliance with the Pac-12 as both could use a boost there. Big-12 would jump to Fox along with the Big Ten and Pac-12. It would not be the land of milk and honey but it would be a place at the table.
NFLsportswar.com

Surprised that it took this long

Anyone with any lingering doubts, hoping beyond hope, that this -- Coach McGuirk 08/11/2021 9:32PM. I'm sure the entire Alabama starting lineup is driving new automobiles -- EDGEMAN 08/12/2021 08:13AM. It was over for me when they announced booze sales in the stadium -- lawhokie 08/11/2021 10:12PM. Not sure if...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: I don't want to disrespect UGA

But I really don’t think they are worth practicing for. Our program is superior to theirs in every way, so why risk injury, and we all know how annoying it’s going to be when Kirby and dawgfans start crying about how we “prepared all summer” for them when they lose.
NBAsportswar.com

I want to respond but nothing you said makes sense.

If the Pelicans is where Trey shows he belongs, then it doesn't matter who -- SW_CTHoo 08/11/2021 5:29PM. He was no good. Heck, he got cut from his freshman team! ;-) ** -- Haney 08/11/2021 4:19PM. Yep, I would take him over Kispert. I guarantee his defense is better, and...
College Sportssportswar.com

Maybe that is true under the current environment

However, if the SEC goes from being a "college conference" to a "pro league," then people may view it differently. Particularly, if the league includes other historically blue blood programs from other regions of the US. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas is just the first step in the SEC's plan. Now what the end goal of this "plan" is still unclear to the public. It is even possible that the SEC (and ESPN) hasn't define the end goal yet because it is waiting to see how things play out with the media models (i.e. a shift from cable/satellite to streaming).

