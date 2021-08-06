Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Rig Report: Pioneer is most active operator in Permian, U.S.

By Mella McEwen mmcewen@hearstnp.com
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few more rigs dotted the horizon nationwide as activity inches higher. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has been tracking the US rig count since the 1940s, and data analytics firm Enverus reported Friday the US rig count rose three to 491, 244 more rigs than the 247 at work last August as the rig count neared its record low of 244.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eog Resources#U S#Marathon Oil#Devon Energy 13 Source#Eog Resources#Mewbourne Oil#Diamondback Energy#Matador Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Permian Basin gets vote of confidence with infrastructure plan

The region at the heart of the once-booming U.S. shale industry is signalling confidence in a nascent recovery after the pandemic crushed demand and curtailed oil and gas drilling. The Permian Basin has grown over the past decade to produce more oil than Iraq. But it has struggled to cope...
Trafficspglobal.com

US EIA raises Q3 2021 Henry Hub spot gas price forecast 49 cents to $3.71/MMBtu

Lowers expected Q4 2021 gas marketed production 0.43 Bcf/d to 101 Bcf/d. The US Energy Information Administration Aug. 10 raised its forecast for third-quarter 2021 Henry Hub natural gas spot prices 49 cents to $3.71/MMBtu. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Q4 forecast...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Oil kingdom Saudi Arabia launches its first wind farm, the Middle East’s largest

Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm is now connected and producing clean energy. Arizona may get its very first electricity provider that offers 100% clean energy. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Chart of the Week: Rig Count by Region

In the past 10 years, we have seen many shifts in the number of active oil rigs in the top 7 regions in the United States. Before 2016, when the price of oil dropped to $29 a barrel, most regions stayed about the same except for an increase in the Eagle Ford region and a large decrease in the Haynesville region. After the price bounced back the Permian region grew massively adding over 200 new rigs due to strong well economics in the area. At the start of 2020, we saw a massive drop in rig count due to both COVID-19 and the Saudi Arabia and Russia “price war.” This began in March of 2020 when Saudi Arabia facilitated a 65% fall in the price of oil in a single quarter. This started due to a break-up in the dialog between OPEC and Russia over a proposed cut in the production of oil. Russia refused to cooperate with the agreement and caused a fallout within the OPEC alliance. Although an agreement didn’t happen until July 2021, the United States started increasing the number of oil rigs in September of 2020. Since then, the Permian region has remained the top producer of oil while the other 6 regions stayed close together in number.
Energy IndustryCurrent-Argus

Permian Basin oil and gas production expected to rebound in 2022 as fuel demand recovers

A Houston-based oil production company made another major move in the Permian Basin, buying acreage in the prolific western Delaware sub-basin in a merger announced last week. Callon Petroleum announced Aug. 4 an agreement to buy the assets of Primexx Energy Partners in a $788 million deal, that saw Callon acquire 35,000 acres in Reeves County, Texas near the border to New Mexico.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Gas utilities plot RNG expansion as supply chain issues emerge

Renewable natural gas has emerged as a critical, mature pathway for gas utilities to decarbonize their distribution systems. Gas utilities are ramping up renewable natural gas programs as more states provide a pathway for recovering costs and supporting investment in the low carbon fuel. During earnings conference calls for the...
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Whistler Pipeline to help lower flaring in the Permian

Aug. 8—West Texas skies should start to be a little clearer with the inauguration of the Whistler Pipeline, carrying natural gas from the Waha Header in Reeves County to Agua Dulce. The 2 billion cubic foot per day natural gas pipeline is owned by Whistler Pipeline LLC, a consortium of...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Devon and Conoco Study Shell Permian Assets and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that, according to people familiar with the matter, Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips were among potential suitors studying Shell’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields. Read full article here. Shale Driller...
Energy Industryalbuquerquenews.net

Number of active U.S. drilling rigs up this week

HOUSTON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased by three to 491 rigs this week, up by 244 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes. These active drilling rigs included 387 oil...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Crude-oil holds firm loss as Baker Hughes weekly data show U.S. oil rigs rose by 2 to 387

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 2 to 387 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, rose by three to stand at 491, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude held a sharp drop, with the contract off 68 cents, or 1%, to $68.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, the contract is headed for its sharpest weekly decline, over 7%, since the period ended Oct. 30, 2020, FactSet data show.
Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 491

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 491 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 156 rigs. Breakdown by region. Of the regions tracked...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Companies seek to abandon Gulf Coast oil & gas infrastructure

OIL & GAS: Energy companies are increasingly asking the federal government for permission to abandon aging infrastructure along the Gulf Coast to avoid decommissioning costs, but the facilities are blocking access to sand gulf states need to rebuild their coastlines against the threat of rising seas. (Washington Post) ALSO: Dozens...
Energy Industrypabusinesscentral.com

Marcellus Shale – State of the Industry

More than a decade ago, Pennsylvania produced a quarter of its own natural gas needs, ranking 15th in the nation for production. Today, thanks to innovation, pure free-market entrepreneurship and the technological advancement that combines horizontal drilling with hydraulic fracturing, Pennsylvania ranks second only to Texas in natural gas production. Our abundant domestic resources helped position the U.S. to achieve net energy exporter status for the first time in almost seventy years and are driving generational economic and environmental achievements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy