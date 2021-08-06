The Ugly Purity of 'The Suicide Squad'
“Do you want a dozen angry rodents crawling up your ass?”. Thank goodness for the brutish, maximalist, shitbag silliness of The Suicide Squad, which is . Because it’s at its most unhinged and silly, with all pretenses to character complexity abandoned and the entire pot of spaghetti strands sticking to the wall, that this movie veers closest to really doing something. The Suicide Squad’s predecessor, 2016’s Suicide Squad — no The — was (for the most part) just stupid. That’s plausibly because of the storied Warner Bros. interventions that enforced a late-stage post-production pivot into banal, conflicted lifelessness, resulting in a movie that had unmistakably been “ripped to pieces,” as director David Ayer has since put it.www.greenwichtime.com
