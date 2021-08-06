The Ugly Purity of 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad’s Cinemascore is out and it should look really familiar for fans of the 2016 version. On Twitter, the site posted that James Gunn’s latest film received a B+ and that would match David Ayer’s work. It’s really hard not to draw parallels between the two films as they are in conversation with each other due to some overlapping characters and franchises. But, the audience response around The Suicide Squad has been more positive upon release. Despite that fact, the Cinemascores remain the same. It’s a perplexing idea for some DC Comics movie fans. But, for fans of Ayer’s vision and those who want to see his cut released at some point, that probably feels like vindication. No one knows if Warner Bros. will eventually change their minds like they did with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But, regardless, this success is a great thing for the studio.