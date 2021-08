Dak Prescott isn't ready to push the issue just yet regarding his healing shoulder, but he's just about where he wants to be -- given how much time is left before the season opener against Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a shoulder strain two weeks ago and pulled himself from practice early as a precaution, and mostly hasn't been allowed to throw since, as the Dallas Cowboys medical staff prescribes lots of rest. So when owner Jerry Jones noted the injury had "improved dramatically" toward the end of last week, it appeared all was/is going according to plan.