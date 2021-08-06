A's outfielder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

Laureano was suspended 80 games Friday after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports. The Athletics have just 53 games remaining this season, so Laureano won't play again until roughly a month into the 2022 campaign. He'll also be ineligible to participate in the playoffs. The 27-year-old outfielder will finish the season having hit .246/.317/.443 with 14 homers and 12 steals in 88 games. His absence means that Stephen Piscotty, whose role was reduced after the Athletics acquired Starling Marte at the deadline, could be in line for more starts down the stretch. Seth Brown, who was optioned following the Marte trade, could be in line to return to the roster.