A's outfielder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
No sooner had the A’s acquired a dynamic offensive force in Starling Marte to reinforce their outfield for the stretch run than they’re down another. That’s because outfielder Ramón Laureano has been suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on PEDs. Laureano tested positive for nandrolone, according to a statement from MLB, and will miss the remainder of the regular season. He also will be ineligible for the postseason.www.sfchronicle.com
