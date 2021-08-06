Cancel
NFL

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson Ready For Hall Of Fame Induction

By Morgan Jenkins
seattle Seahawks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Friday, Aug. 6 – for your Seattle Seahawks. On the road to Canton, Ohio for Seahawks Steve Hutchinson. Former Seattle Seahawks guard Steve Hutchinson will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Hutchinson was elected to the Hall of Fame in February 2020, but due to the coronavirus the ceremony was pushed back. However, this weekend Hutchinson will get to participate in the long-awaited ceremony where he will be enshrined and become a "Hall of Famer."

