Unsurprisingly, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kris Dunn is picking up his $5 million player option to return to Atlanta next season. Given that Dunn only played in four regular season games before going down with an injury, it was always expected that he would pick up his player option. However, that doesn’t automatically mean he will play for the Hawks next season. There will be teams — ones that aren’t competing for a championship — interested in acquiring the former 5th overall pick in hopes he may be able to turn his career around. If Travis Schlenk doesn’t envision Dunn as apart of the Hawks plan, he would be wise to move him for cap purposes, giving the Hawks more money to pursue free agents. It would have to happen pretty soon, though, as free agency is set to begin next week.