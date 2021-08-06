Chris Young Won’t Back Down From a Vocal Challenge

Chris Young has released his latest album, Famous Friends, which is his eighth studio project. The title track and album's first single, "Famous Friends," featuring Kane Brown, has already topped the country charts. Among the 14 tracks, there are three collaborations, in addition to Chris' many longtime friends who are producers and/or musicians who contributed to the album, which is why Chris tells us he titled the album as he did. ["There's more guest appearance than I've ever had on one project before that's been a release for me, and then from producers to writers to players, there's so many different people that got involved with this whether they're well known to the outside world or whether they're well known within the circle like Nashville, and that's kind of a cool way to talk about this record. (It) really is a culmination of all the people that I've met and run into kind of putting their arms around this project and me putting my arms around them and huddling up and go, 'Okay, let's make some great music.'"] SOUNDCUE (:32 OC: . . . some great music.) Famous Friends features the work of 20 songwriters, four producers, Chris included, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Chris will hit the road on his Famous Friends tour beginning in October where he'll be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark. Chris celebrated Friday's (August 6th) album released with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (August 7th).