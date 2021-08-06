Cancel
Manchester, NH

Spirit Airlines stumbles badly two months before it’s to arrive at Manchester airport

Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest savior of Manchester airport is looking pretty tarnished these days. Spirit Airlines canceled 60% of its flights Wednesday and apologized to customers for severe disruptions in recent days. Things have been so bad for the low-cost carrier that the union representing Spirit’s flight attendants said the Florida-based company was addressing the meltdown with procedures developed to recover from hurricanes.

www.concordmonitor.com

