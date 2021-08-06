Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

The Intersection Of Resilience And Failure

By Brian Cuban
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Cuban (@bcuban) is The Addicted Lawyer. Brian is the author of the Amazon best-selling book, The Addicted Lawyer: Tales Of The Bar, Booze, Blow & Redemption (affiliate link). A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, he somehow made it through as an alcoholic then added cocaine to his résumé as a practicing attorney. He went into recovery April 8, 2007. He left the practice of law and now writes and speaks on recovery topics, not only for the legal profession, but on recovery in general. He can be reached at brian@addictedlawyer.com.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Bcuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Advocacyphennd.org

Webinar: The Basics of Intersectionality – Aug 16

Intersectionality provides a lens to identify where power or oppression interlocks and intersects with individuals in society. Originally designed to explain the oppression of African American women, it has become a framework for understanding how multiple social identities such as race, gender, sexual orientation, social-economic status, and disability intersect at the individual level resulting in the experience of privilege and/or oppression at the social-structural level.
Asheville, NCwutc.org

Intersections of Memory and Amnesia In “A Deeper South”

Pete Candler is a writer and photographer in Asheville, North Carolina. For more than twenty years, he and his friend John Hayes - a history professor at Augusta University in Georgia - have taken road trips across the South. Through still photos, essays and short films, they have chronicled their...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Narcissism and the Gift of Resilience

Narcissists typically present a shiny façade to the world but they are deeply insecure, lack self-awareness and dislike any form of criticism. Resilience can sometimes be won the hard way when one grows up with a narcissist, which often involves disappointment and rejection. Focusing on healthy relationships may help one...
New York City, NYpbshawaii.org

The Resilience of Homeless Queer and Trans Youth

On the Christopher Street Pier in New York City, homeless queer and trans youth of color forge friendships and chosen families, withstanding tremendous amounts of abuse while working to carve out autonomy in their lives. With intimate, immersive access to these fearless young people, Pier Kids highlights the precarity and resilience of a community many choose to ignore.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...
ElectionsPosted by
Vice

'Expert Mathematician' on Election Fraud Actually a Swing Set Installer, Lawsuit Claims

On January 27, the pro-Trump channel OAN broadcast a segment interviewing an "expert mathematician" named Ed Solomon who claimed to have found evidence within precinct-level reporting that the election was rigged by an algorithm. The basis of Solomon's claim is that he found several precincts throughout the country reporting exactly the same results at various times throughout the vote tabulation process.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
ProtestsBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Failure to understand

I fail to understand the reasons for the protest at the July 19 ISD 181 School Board meeting. The board voted to approve a letter of equity to create an environment of acceptance and inclusivity for its students regardless of background, sex, sexual orientation, beliefs, ableness, neurocognitive abilities, or other distinguishing features. In other words, everyone should feel welcome and safe. How can anyone be opposed to that?
Mental HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

You Are Not Alone: Social Issues and Resilience

Our youth today face significant challenges that can affect their mental and emotional health. These can result in behavioral issues including substance use, self-harm, chronic depression, and even suicidal tendencies. Parents can help them face those challenges head on by teaching them resilience. "It usually compounds itself when you’re suffering...
Photographytips.photography

500px Commercial Grant: Intersectional Diversity

500px strives to capture authentic representation within the global experience. As part of the 500px Commercial Grants program, we provide photographers with opportunities that encourage inclusivity within commercial photography. 500px will be awarding five $1,000 US Commercial Grants to photographers whose work focuses on celebrating the authentic and diverse stories...

Comments / 0

Community Policy