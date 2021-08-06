Cancel
Music

’80s Hitmaker Razzy Bailey Dead at 82

By Billy Dukes
KLAW 101
 4 days ago
Country hitmaker Razzy Bailey has died. The "Midnight Hauler" singer is known for a string of 13 Top 10 hits in the early 1980s, including five No. 1 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. "Loving Up a Storm" was the first of four straight No. 1 hits for Bailey...

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

