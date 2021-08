Lo, and one of the major games of 2022 hath appeared on Steam. We didn't have any indication that Elden Ring would be an Epic exclusive. In fact, looking back at the exciting E3 trailer, you can notice (behind all of the decayed monuments and many-limbed monsters) that the trailer footage ended with the Steam logo sitting beside a garden of other platform emblems. So we knew in June, certainly, that it would be coming to Steam. Case closed.