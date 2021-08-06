Cancel
Slidell, LA

Slidell man sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexual battery of a juvenile, production of pornography involving a juvenile, among other charges

By Victoria Cristina
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after the incident happened, 38-year-old Robert Allen Wilson, of Slidell, was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison. Wilson’s charges include sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13, one count of production of pornography involving a juvenile under 13, and 10 counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under 13. After a 3-day trial, a twelve-person jury found the defendant guilty.

www.cenlanow.com

