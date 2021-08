Lawrence and Gardner Minshew split QB reps with the first-team offense Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. Minshew took the first snap with the starters on the first day of camp, but he still appears destined for a backup role in the grand scheme of things. While Jacksonville brass has mostly avoided commenting on the situation, Minshew's recent comments frame it as an open competition between him and Lawrence for the starting job, per independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. It remains to be seen if they continue to compete, as it's also possible the Jags will simply hand things over to the No. 1 overall pick at some point.