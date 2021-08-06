Cancel
Kip Moore to headline ETSU Welcome Week concert

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Tennessee State University has announced their SGA Welcome Week concert. Country music artist Kip Moore will headline the show at the end of the month. This concert at ETSU is a part of Moore’s “How High Tour”. Opening for Moore is Kylie Morgan and Saul Brooks. Morgan has been named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and is known for her breakout single “I Only Date Cowboys”. Rising star Saul Brooks returns to ETSU to perform for the second time this year. ETSU students, faculty, and staff can attend this concert for free with a valid school ID. A limited number of guest tickets can be purchased for 25 dollars. ETSU students may bring up to two guests for free. This concert takes place in the “backyard” behind ETSU’s Center for Physical Activity on August 29th at 7:30 PM.

