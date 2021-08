1 reply beneath your current threshold. Reality? Some kind of a woman is a possibility, a woman that a top 5% engineer can remotely relate to is a rarity. Most girls are not interested in rationality or abstract creativity despite heavy efforts to make them more so by today's society (I wish that worked). Among those they do, most go to the other extreme of prioritizing career and independence above normal connection with a guy in their own league. I am also not talking out of personally bitterness, as I am happily off the market for a decade and.