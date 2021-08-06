Cancel
Minka Kelly, more sign on to HBO drama

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 4 days ago

At the time of this writing, not too much is known about Euphoria season 2 — save for it being in production. For the sake of this article, though, we can at least do our part to hand down a little bit more in the way of casting news! According to a report from Deadline, Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. are all going to be appearing on the HBO drama in some sort of way coming up, though there are very few details about the actual roles they are going to play.

districtchronicles.com

