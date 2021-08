Pham went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the Athletics. Pham set the tone for the Padres when he launched a homer off Sean Manaea in the first at-bat of the contest, and by night's end, he'd recorded his second multi-hit game over the last four contests. That said, he still has more work to do to fully claw out of a slump that's seen him go just 4-for-31 over his last eight games.