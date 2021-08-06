Cancel
Helena, MT

MHP closes Helena headquarters amid move to Boulder

By INDEPENDENT RECORD
Independent Record
 4 days ago

The Montana Highway Patrol said Friday it had closed its Helena headquarters office as it prepares to move to Boulder. "Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new, exciting one as we say goodbye to our Headquarters in Helena, which has been our office since the (1990s)," the MHP posted online. "This move will more efficiently utilize tax dollars while improving our agency's daily operations, so that we can better serve the citizens of Montana."

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. "I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "whichever comes first," Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

