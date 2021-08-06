MHP closes Helena headquarters amid move to Boulder
The Montana Highway Patrol said Friday it had closed its Helena headquarters office as it prepares to move to Boulder. “Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new, exciting one as we say goodbye to our Headquarters in Helena, which has been our office since the (1990s),” the MHP posted online. “This move will more efficiently utilize tax dollars while improving our agency's daily operations, so that we can better serve the citizens of Montana.”helenair.com
