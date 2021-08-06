What does the Task Force do now?

We know that The Blacklist season 9 is going to look different than any other we’ve seen over time — doesn’t it have to?. For the moment, just consider some of the facts, starting of course with the death of Elizabeth Keen. Even before she was gone, though, Panabaker made it clear that she wanted to eradicate the Task Force once and for all. Do we understand why she’d want to do this? Absolutely. They’ve been compromised for so long and with Liz gone, is Reddington going to want to continue the project anyway? There are SO many question marks that we understandably have at this point.