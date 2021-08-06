Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How A Gay Community Helped The CDC Spot A COVID Outbreak — And Learn More About Delta

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a lot of ways to pick up on COVID-19 outbreaks, but those methods often take awhile to bear fruit. Not so with the Provincetown, Mass., cluster that started around July Fourth weekend. "We triggered the investigation as people were getting symptomatic," says Demetre Daskalakis, a deputy incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 Response. "Pretty amazing — it is warp speed."

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Gay Community#Gay Men#Delta#Cdc#Covidoutlook Info#Drexel University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwabcradio.com

CDC Documents Reveal Delta COVID Variant Causes More Severe Illness & Spread

Atlanta, Georgia (77WABC) — The Delta coronavirus variant surging across the United States appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The document — a slide presentation — outlines unpublished data that...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Augusta, MEwagmtv.com

Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state right now, including at hospitals in Belfast and Portland. Five staff members at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have tested positive for the coronavirus. At Maine Medical Center in Portland, nine employees in the emergency department have COVID-19. We’re told some of them were fully vaccinated, too.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AL.com

What are COVID vaccines and how do you protect yourself? 5 things you need to know

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Lilly Cheng Immergluck, Morehouse School of Medicine. (THE CONVERSATION) With the delta variant making up over 93% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. at the end of July 2021, questions arise about how to stay protected against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lilly Cheng Immergluck of Morehouse School of Medicine answers some common questions about variants and what you can do to best protect yourself.
Public HealthCapital Journal

Posts misinterpret CDC COVID outbreak report

Social media posts are misinterpreting the results of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, which found 74% of people in a COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated, to argue against immunization. But experts say the headline-grabbing statistic is misleading without more context — and doesn’t mean that the vaccines don’t work.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

CDC Again Recommends Indoor Masks for COVID Hot Spots as Delta Variant Rages

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed its coronavirus mask guidance, recommending that fully vaccinated people resume covering their faces while indoors as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus fuels new outbreaks nationwide. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday the agency advises people in areas...
Public HealthNBC12

CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A leaked report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the form of a slideshow, contains data about the delta variant of COVID-19 that health experts say is concerning. The CDC reports that more than 90% of vaccinated individuals are protected from severe...
Scienceksut.org

A Citizen Scientist Gave The CDC A Head Start In A COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation

Last week the CDC changed its guidance and said, yes, fully vaccinated people do still need to wear masks indoors. The reasoning had to do with a large cluster of cases that started over Fourth of July weekend in Provincetown, Mass. By public health standards, the turnaround time from the outbreak to the CDC analysis to action was lightning fast. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin has the exclusive story of a citizen scientist who helped give the CDC a head start in their investigation. Hi, Selena.
Santa Cruz County, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Felton COVID-19 Outbreak: “Delta Variant Is No Joke”

Felton Music Hall reported an outbreak of COVID-19 after Grateful Shred of Los Angeles gave a July 18 indoor concert attended by 291 people, and postponed upcoming shows with Steely Dan and Anthony Arya. “What started out as one person with symptoms has turned into a couple of confirmed cases,”...
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC: Fourth Case of Melioidosis Found in United States

TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of the rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the latest case in Georgia is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy