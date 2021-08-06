Cancel
Man claiming to have PTSD leads police on chase in excess of 100 mph

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man claiming to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was apprehended after leading Lady Lake police on a chase at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour. Kordell Hemingway, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a vehicle in the wee hours on Wednesday on County Road 466 when he made a left turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441 without stopping at a red light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

