As we enter NCIS season 19 this fall, we know that the status of Mark Harmon is front of mind for many people. Reports are that he will have a reduced role in the season, and those reports are seemingly corroborated by the casting of Gary Cole as a new series regular. We know that Cole’s character is not a de-facto replacement for Jethro Gibbs, but people are going to see things in however manner they choose.