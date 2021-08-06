Mo Gaba among 4 to be inducted into Orioles Hall of Fame this weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles legend Brooks Robinson is recovering after surgery to repair a broken arm, Robinson’s family and the Baltimore Orioles said. A little over a week ago, the Hall of Fame third baseman fell at his house and broke his left arm. He recently had successful surgery at Sinai Hospital and is “on his way to a full recovery,” the Robinson family said in a statement. “His spirits are high as he continues his rehabilitation,” the family said. “He thanks everyone for their well wishes.” In the statement, the ballclub requested privacy for Robinson, 84, and his family and wished the Hall of Famer well as he recuperates. In his 23 years in the majors, all with the Baltimore Orioles, Robinson hit .267 with 268 home runs and 1,357 RBI. During his storied career, he won 16 Gold Gloves for his stellar defense at the hot corner and was part of two World Series champions.