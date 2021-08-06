Cancel
Mo Gaba among 4 to be inducted into Orioles Hall of Fame this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the start of a big weekend for the Baltimore Orioles as the club honors its 2021 class of Oriole Hall of Famers. The weekend started Friday with a luncheon for the four honorees: shortstop J.J. Hardy, outfielder Mike Devereaux, award-winning broadcaster Joe Angel and Orioles superfan, the late Mo Gaba.

