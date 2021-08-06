Florida’s new COVID high: 19,000 cases a day, worst since pandemic started

Patrons of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, some masked, others not, prepare to ride a shuttle from a parking lot to the park’s entrance on Monday. Florida recorded 126,841 new COVID-19 cases between July 29 and Aug 4, new federal data shows. That's more than 19,000 cases a day over that seven-day period, the highest since the pandemic started 17 months ago. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

More Floridians are falling ill to COVID-19 and filling hospital beds than at any point since the pandemic started 17 months ago.

The state recorded 134,506 new cases between July 30 and Aug 5, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

That’s an average of more than 19,000 new cases every day — the highest infection rate in a single week since the start of the pandemic. Adjusted for population, only Louisiana had a higher infection rate last week.

Florida hospitalizations also reached their highest point in the pandemic this week, with over 12,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital as of Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

And as hospitals fill up, the rate of new admissions hasn’t slowed. In the past seven days, an average of nearly 1,800 new confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to state hospitals every day.

Florida recorded 616 deaths in the past week, over 60 percent of which were seniors over 65.

The Sunshine State now has one out of every five infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. as the contagious delta variant runs rampant.

Meanwhile half of the state’s total population remained unvaccinated. And the delta variant will have even more of an opportunity to spread when school resumes this coming week, and kids 11 and under still can’t get vaccinated yet.

University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi said Florida’s latest infection and hospitalization numbers are both shocking but also predictable given how infectious the delta variant has proven, and that the state largely reopened for business despite having 11 million unvaccinated residents.

“It’s disappointing to see us here especially when we have such a great supply of vaccines and a good degree of control over how bad the pandemic is,” he said. “The writing has been on the wall for the past two months.”

Check back for updates on this story.

