Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Hospice volunteers are needed for far northeastern Oklahoma

By Sierra Pizarro
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGz5z_0bKG6zJW00

A Green Country hospice company is putting an urgent call out for volunteers.

Staff with Compassus say they need people who are willing to provide comfort and support to patients going through difficult times. Hospice is not just about helping someone during the end of life. The line of work includes volunteers just being there for those suffering from serious, life-limiting illnesses. The benefit volunteers get is almost always a life-long friendship.

“I’ve really begun to appreciate how much… the helping people, being with them, talking with them. I've made so many friends I never thought I was going to be able to,” said Jarrod Cooper.

He is a 22-year-old soon-to-be college graduate. The next step is medical school and throughout his journey to becoming an orthopedic surgeon, he still makes time for hospice patients.

“Just being a great friend to them because it gets lonely at times. Just being there for them.”

Cooper started volunteering a year ago. His duties include delivering groceries to homebound patients and providing companionship.

More like Cooper are needed to serve those in far northeastern Oklahoma.

“Even if you just have a little bit of time in your week, it makes such an impact on everybody involved,” he said.

Also needed are veterans for patients with military backgrounds.

Volunteers set their own schedule and can sign up by calling Vicky Cantrell at 918-323-6785.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
City
Owasso, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrod Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hospice#Green Country#Compassus#Facebook Oklahoma Olympic#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Haywood Hospice honors volunteers

Haywood Hospice & Palliative Care honored volunteers at a recent luncheon at the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesville. Beverly Murray, hospice volunteer coordinator, welcomed the volunteers and thanked them for making a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families over the last year. Special music was provided by...
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Hospice of Michigan seeks companionship volunteers

BIG RAPIDS – Hospice of Michigan is urgently seeking volunteers throughout Big Rapids and surrounding communities to support hospice patients receiving end-of-life care. The not-for-profit is specifically seeking volunteers to perform light household chores, provide companionship, caregiver relief and cosmetology services for hospice patients. Yulanda Bellinger, 73, of Mecosta, has...
Clarion, PADerrick

VNA hospice seeks volunteers

CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team. According to a VNA news release, volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients' families, provide clerical support in the hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families, and assist with hospice community events and bereavement programs.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Dr. Bratzler COVID-19 Oklahoma Update

Health officials say they are concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and the demand it is putting on hospitals. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health says Oklahoma now ranks 6th in the country for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. He says hospitals across the state...
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

HeartsWay Hospice volunteers bring light, cheer to those in need

Rex Fennell, director of volunteer and outreach for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, is inspired to help take care of people and help others do the same. He worked in law enforcement for 15 years and then as special investigator for the DA’s office in Gregg County, but he was inspired to switch careers after seeing the way HeartsWay Hospice cared for his father when he had terminal lung cancer in 2013.
CancerTimes News

Volunteers needed at Cancer Telethon

The American Cancer Society has an urgent need for volunteers to fill a few shifts at the Cancer Telethon on Saturday and Sunday at Penn’s Peak. Can you donate a few hours to this worthy cause?. Text or call 484-553-3287 or email marta.gouger@gmail.com. The telethon will be broadcast on local...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Hosparus Health needs volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hosparus Health of Barren River is in need of volunteers in in the area. Hosparus Health provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families in their homes and healthcare. Volunteers would spend their time with patients playing games, reading books and fellowshipping...
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Letter: Oklahoma needs more nurses

There is a shortage of nurses in Oklahoma. Our nursing schools are not graduating enough nurses each year to meet the ongoing health needs of our community. Our nursing schools need to increase the slots for nursing students and perhaps open the enrollment twice a year to new prospective students.
Park City, UTPark Record

Volunteers Needed! - Park City Song Summit

The Park City Song Summit is seeking qualified volunteers to help with various aspects of this year's show, September 8-12th, 2021. Interested in being a part of this awesome event? We are seeking volunteers for ticket scanning and informational event staff. Benefits include show tickets, cool merchandise, and plenty of bragging rights! Apply today!
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice honors volunteers

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice honored 40 patient care volunteers at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The volunteers, who typically meet quarterly, gathered at the Dulin Center for an ice cream social marking the first time that the organization’s volunteers have been able to assemble in person in over sixteen months due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

Missing Oklahoma Soldier Found Alive, Receiving Care

The 7th Infantry Division says that a missing soldier from Oklahoma has been found and is safe. Officials say Sgt. Haakenson has been located and "is currently receiving the care he needs." Haakenson was reported missing on Wednesday after he did not report for formation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in...
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

World’s Largest Steam Locomotive 'Big Boy' To Roll Through Oklahoma

The world’s largest steam locomotive will pass through Oklahoma on Thursday. The Union Pacific “Big Boy” engine 4014 left Wyoming on August 5 and is expected to stop in Vinita, Pryor, Wagoner, and Muskogee. Big Boy will also stop in McAlester overnight before it's off to Fort Worth, Texas. Thousands of spectators lined the tracks to see Big Boy the last time it passed through Oklahoma in 2019.
Adair, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Need for more CASA volunteers is urgent

Court Appointed Special Advocates training will be offered beginning Aug. 23, and volunteers are urgently needed. The deadline for applications is Aug. 13. There are presently more than 15,000 abused and neglected children in Department of Human Services custody in Oklahoma. More than 300 of these children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court in FY 2020 to 2021. Child advocates from CASA of Cherokee Country were able to serve fewer than 20 percent of the young victims of abuse and neglect in those three courts, leaving far too many without an independent voice in court. The need for additional advocates is clear and urgent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy