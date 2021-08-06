Judge halts Mills College, Northeastern University merger

Small planes fly by the Donald J. Meyer Elementary School playground every few minutes as they take off from the nearby Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose . According to a new study commissioned by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors , those planes are leaving behind dangerous amounts of lead . The study analyzed blood samples collected between 2011 and 2020, finding significantly more in children who lived within a half-mile of the airport than those who lived even a mile further away.