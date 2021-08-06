Cancel
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Comeaux

By Bradley Benoit
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jAsl_0bKG6Ind00

Comeaux Spartans

2020 Record: 1-6
District: 3-5A
Head Coach: Eric Holden
Note: 2021 is Holden's first year with the Spartans

Lower humidity was in the air Thursday and so was high school football, and the Comeaux Spartans are trying to put last season behind them as they're coming off a one-win season in 2020. Head coach Eric Holden is taking over for his first year with the Spartans and is looking to implement a new culture at Comeaux High.

"You come into a program that you have to rebuild, you've got to, you've got to create a culture. And so we came in in April and and that's when we really hit the ground running. Just trying to instill a new culture, you know, making sure that we understand that we're there protect the shield," said Holden.

"Knowing to see if it will work, we gotta trust the process first," added senior defensive lineman Zylon Paul. "So it's important that we all buy in because if we don't buy in, we're never going to see if it succeeds or not."

"You know, we ain't trying to be nowhere close to where we last year and we're pushing off of that," senior offensive lineman Carlos Leyva said. "I have much faith in my teammates that we will be successful, way more successful than we was last year."

Paul added, "Come first game, come jamboree, they're going to know that Comeaux, we're not the same team from last year. It's going to be different."

The Spartans will be installing both a new offensive and defensive scheme. They'll run a multiple look on defense and on offensive, expect them to sling the ball around a lot...like a lot.

"We call it Jet Life baby because everything's through the air. So we're gonna be throwing it about say, 75% of time, and if we're not throwing it that much, then something's wrong," explained Holden.

"I like throwing the ball. We got playmakers at wide receiver, so that's going to help a lot."

Now the players understand the importance of buying into the new culture and schemes being placed before them. They believe that and holding each other accountable is ultimately what will lead to their success in 2021.

