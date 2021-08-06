Man stabbed at Niles Township Walmart

Deputies and state troopers responded to reports of a stabbing at a Niles Township Walmart Friday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told two men had gotten into a physical dispute that ended with one of the men getting stabbed.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, authorities say.

The incident is currently under investigation.

