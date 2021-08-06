Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niles, MI

Man stabbed at Niles Township Walmart

By FOX 17
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Oqy_0bKG6G2B00

Deputies and state troopers responded to reports of a stabbing at a Niles Township Walmart Friday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told two men had gotten into a physical dispute that ended with one of the men getting stabbed.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, authorities say.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
Berrien County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Berrien County, MI
Niles, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy