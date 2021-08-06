Cancel
Denver, CO

Police investigating after man's body found in Denver City Park pond

By Pamela Comme
9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Denver Fire (DFD) and Denver Police (DPD) are investigating after a man's body was found in Duck Lake at City Park Tuesday afternoon, according to DFD.

DFD posted about the incident in a message from their Twitter account and said that no updates were to follow.

In a tweet sent out earlier on Tuesday, the fire department said they responded after receiving reports of a biker who fell into the water.

An investigation is now underway after the body was found, said DFD.

The department added they will be working with Denver Police in the investigation.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 36-year-old Joseph Crecelius.

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
