Glendale joins Dementia Friendly Network of Communities
The city of Glendale joined a growing network of communities in the Dementia Friendly America program. Dementia Friendly America is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure communities across the country are equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Dementia friendly communities foster the ability of people living with dementia to remain in the community and engage and thrive in day to day living.www.yourvalley.net
