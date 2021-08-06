Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, AZ

Glendale joins Dementia Friendly Network of Communities

yourvalley.net
 4 days ago

The city of Glendale joined a growing network of communities in the Dementia Friendly America program. Dementia Friendly America is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure communities across the country are equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Dementia friendly communities foster the ability of people living with dementia to remain in the community and engage and thrive in day to day living.

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy