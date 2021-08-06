Cancel
Augusta, GA

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be possible overnight. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible again during the day Saturday. There should be plenty of dry weather during the day, but don’t be surprised by a passing shower or storm at some point during the day, including the morning and late evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s, but if we see a good bit of sun than 90s can be expected. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

