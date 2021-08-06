Cancel
California GOP Gubernatorial Front-Runner Larry Elder Promotes Anti-Vax Doctor

By Igor Bobic
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Republican gubernatorial front-runner Larry Elder highlighted an interview he did with a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic on his radio show website last month. The July 7 post, You’ll Want to Hear This Physician’s Take on the Vaccines, includes a YouTube video of Elder’s interview with a caller who opposes the Biden’s administration’s efforts at getting people vaccinated, including going door-to-door in some communities to hand out information about the efficacy of the vaccines.

