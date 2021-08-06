Thoughts about Blueliners
I don’t know about you, but the past month has been sports overload. So much is going on, that I’ve found myself having to read even more just to stay on top of everything. We had the Stanley Cup, the expansion draft, the entry draft and the free agent frenzy. The NBA had the same, except no expansion draft. The Olympics have been amazing with some ridiculous performances in many different events. F1 racing has been crazy. The CFL returned. NFL training camps are going and the MLB is gearing up for the final few months and its trade deadline had no shortage of big names moving.oilersnation.com
