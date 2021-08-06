Cancel
Jury Finds Alex Ewing Guilty On All Counts In 1984 Murder Of Aurora Family

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

A jury has found Alex Ewing guilty on all counts in the 1984 murder of an Aurora family. The jury found Ewing guilty of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer. Geoff Petrulis reports.

denver.cbslocal.com

