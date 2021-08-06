NBA free agency 2021: What Kawhi Leonard's return means for the Clippers
Can the LA Clippers successfully run back the bulk of last season's squad after getting a commitment from two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to re-sign?. Before Leonard went down with a partial ACL tear late in the Clippers' Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz, they looked like strong contenders to win the Western Conference after rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the first round vs. the Dallas Mavericks and coming back to tie the Utah Jazz 2-2 in a series they'd go on to win without their star.www.espn.com
