Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA free agency 2021: What Kawhi Leonard's return means for the Clippers

By Kevin Pelton
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan the LA Clippers successfully run back the bulk of last season's squad after getting a commitment from two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to re-sign?. Before Leonard went down with a partial ACL tear late in the Clippers' Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz, they looked like strong contenders to win the Western Conference after rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the first round vs. the Dallas Mavericks and coming back to tie the Utah Jazz 2-2 in a series they'd go on to win without their star.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The La Clippers#Acl#The Utah Jazz#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declined Russell Westbrook’s offer to team up in LA

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook now play for the two rival LA teams, but they apparently could have just as easily ended up on the same side. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Westbrook made a call to Leonard during the summer of 2019 about teaming up in Los Angeles. Westbrook had a desire to return home to Los Angeles that year, following the recent births of his twin girls. Leonard, however, declined Westbrook’s offer and instead called Westbrook’s then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, who would end up as his running mate on the Clippers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Kawhi Leonard Is "The Most Selfish Guy In Team Sports."

While Kawhi Leonard isn't the most open NBA superstar, he's always been considered likable by the community. But in a recent segment on ESPN, former big man Kendrick Perkins challenged that narrative in a rant on the network, where he called Kawhi selfish for his recent actions concerning Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAYardbarker

Kawhi Leonard's surprising favorite NBA team growing up revealed

Kawhi Leonard is recognized for being a somewhat reserved character. Although the 30-year-old has on occasion offered certain glimpses into his personality, generally he is known for being stoic and kind of indifferent. As a result, any time fans learn anything new about the Los Angeles Clippers star, it immediately...
NBABleacher Report

Top NBA Free Agents Still Available: Kawhi Leonard, Dennis Schroder and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency window is open, and signings have come pouring through over the past few days. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has you covered for the biggest action that took place around the league, but the focus here will be the players who haven't been snatched up. This class...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency 2021: 45 players who will be available, including Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul

The 2021 free-agent class could have been flashier. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George signed contract extensions before the season, Chris Paul still seems unlikely to leave the Western Conference champions and Kawhi Leonard never seemed like a real free agent, even before his ACL injury. To the degree that there's a buzz about superstars changing teams, it's about the trade market, not free agency.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul now unrestricted; Kyle Lowry among deep guard class

NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams will hope to make starting on Monday, Aug. 2, when they're officially allowed to start negotiating with players.
NBAaudacy.com

Kawhi Leonard isn't going to play next season, says Jared Greenberg

The consensus around the NBA is that superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in July, will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason and eventually sign a new max contract. But one of the most mysterious players in the league has...
NBAFanSided

LA Clippers interested in high-profile former Kawhi Leonard teammate

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the LA Clippers are ‘enamored’ with Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam is just 27 years old, and was teammates with Kawhi Leonard when they won the NBA Finals in Toronto during the 2018-2019 season. There’s no doubt that Leonard and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bizarre John Wall-to-Clippers trade that can actually work

The LA Clippers have had a quiet free agency. They’ve come to terms on a deal with Nicolas Batum, but they’ve yet to reach agreements with Reggie Jackson or Kawhi Leonard, at least publicly. While the team has been pretty cap-strapped this offseason, their main goals have been to retain the free agents from last year’s team. By all accounts, Leonard and Jackson are expected to re-sign with LA sooner rather than later. They still, however, need a secondary ball-handler and scorer. Enter John Wall.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest News on Reggie Jackson, Joe Ingles Trade Buzz & DeMar DeRozan

The opening week of NBA free agency is an odd time of the offseason. Signings cannot become official until Friday, yet it feels as if the market is already cooling off. The negotiation period began Monday evening, and most of the top free agents are already spoken for. Agreements—both of the free-agent and trade variety—poured in almost immediately. Sign-and-trades have also played a significant role, being utilized to move players like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Spencer Dinwiddie.
NBAsport.one

NBA Free Agency Report: Stars Kevin Durant And Kawhi Leonard Will Sign Contract Extensions With Respective Teams

Kevin Durant will definitely savor his success with the national team after he and the rest of his Team USA teammates defeated Rudy Gobert and the French national team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal match. It is without a doubt that Durant and Team USA silenced all the doubters, especially with all the criticisms and blame that they received when they lost two exhibition games against Nigeria and Australia.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kawhi Leonard will listen to other teams

“It looks like [Kawhi] is expected to re-sign with the Clippers, but sources informed me that he will listen to other teams.” @ChrisBHaynes on Kawhi Leonard’s free agency. 1 day ago – via Twitter ChrisBHaynes. Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to decline his $36 million...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declining player option with Clippers

Kawhi Leonard said before the season he’d decline his $36,016,200 player option. Even after tearing his ACL, he’s doing it. Leonard is widely expected to re-sign with the Clippers, though the Mavericks, Heat and Knicks were the teams most interested in the superstar forward. By opting out, Leonard can increase...
NBANBA

Report: All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with LA Clippers

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Kawhi Leonard has committed to returning to the Clippers. The terms of the deal are still ongoing. The biggest star in this year's free agency class is reportedly off the market. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, star forward Kawhi Leonard has committed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy