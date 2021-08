During the 12th week of Friday After 5, each stage will offer something a little different and a whole lot of fun! Are you ready to get your party on? At the Jagoe Homes Patio stage, the winner of the Friday Night Fight battle of the bands, will be revealed, as the 8 finalists take the stage starting at 6PM. Come out and cheer for your favorite band and find out who will be opening for boy band members from Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, 98 Degrees and even a winner of The Voice, ‘ATCK’ (All The Cool Kids) at the Ruoff Party Stage on Sept 3rd.