Ernst Says 'No Way' to Banning Iowa Bacon

By Jennifer Shike
porkbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is backing a measure to strip out California’s Proposition 12 (Prop 12), according to a release. Ernst says she's pushing back against California's move to ban bacon and other animal agriculture products through this law that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Ernst, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says her goal is to ensure pork producers from across the country, including her home state, can continue selling their products throughout the U.S.

