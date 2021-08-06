Education Department Announces 'Final Extension' Of Student Loan Payment Freeze

One in six adults has student loans. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the college experience for both active students and graduates. Students spent the majority of last year learning remotely, while now, some universities are requiring the COVID vaccine upon re-entry. For grads, the pandemic has been a source of economic insecurity, making it difficult for to keep up with student loan payments. At the onset of the crisis, the Department of Education suspended payments. This provided some relief, but the resume date was to be January 2021. Now, after pushing the date back to September 30, President Biden has directed the Department of Education to further delay payments until January 2022.