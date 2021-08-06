Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

16 To The Rescue: Shiloh

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqPSA_0bKG1wd800

Shiloh is a 13-year-old male black cat at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton.

"He's lived his entire kitty life with the same family, and when they moved this past April, and for whatever reason, they did not want to bring him with them, and they dumped him outside," said volunteer Katrina Organ.

A concerned neighbor took Shiloh in and contacted St. Cats.

"He's a very friendly guy, he's a very big guy, he's been fully vetted, he's healthy, even though he's a bit on the older side."

Shiloh is laid back and would prefer a home without dogs.

"He was adopted once but he did not get along with their small dog, so he definitely needs to go to a home with no dogs, but he does get along fine with the other cats," said Organ. "He's definitely our more outgoing guy in this area. He likes to see what everyone is doing and usually, you only have to pet him for about 30 seconds before he starts purring for you."

Volunteers hope that people will look past his old age because he still has plenty of good years left.

"He still has plenty of love to give, plenty of life to live. He is healthy so I hope that his age would not scare the right person away."

If you're interested in adopting Shiloh, you can get more information online here.

If you are a shelter or rescue with an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Kearns at 16Rescue@wnep.com .

Comments / 0

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Scranton, PA
City
Home, PA
Scranton, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Scranton, PA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cats And Dogs#Black Cat#Old Age#Organ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy