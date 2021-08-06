Nasdaq will require public companies to disclose boards’ diversity after SEC approval

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst") (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,245,283 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $53.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Health Catalyst from the offering are expected to be approximately $225.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Health Catalyst. In addition, Health Catalyst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 636,792 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by Health Catalyst. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.