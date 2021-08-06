Swinney provides injury updates ahead of Friday's practice

Dabo Swinney was more than excited to address reporters as he gets set to begin his 19th year at Clemson and his 13th as the Tigers’ head coach.

Friday marked the beginning of fall camp, which is just 29 days before the start of Clemson’s season opener against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (N.C.) on Sept. 4.

Swinney’s first order of business was updating the status of star wide receiver Justyn Ross, who has officially been cleared to play football.

“It’s unbelievable watching his journey,” Swinney said. “18 months to get to this point. I’m just incredibly thankful for the amazing doctors that he’s had. But, he’s put the work in.”

Ross’s doctor has given him full clearance to return. It’s been 18 long months since doctors discovered a congenital fusion in his spine. Ross underwent corrective surgery, which kept him out for the entirety of the 2020 season.

While he’s now been medically cleared, there’s still another hurdle that Ross has to get past. The talented wideout is now in COVID-19 protocol. Swinney is hopeful that Ross will be able to rejoin the team for practice come next Friday.

Swinney addressed the news of reserve offensive lineman Tayquon Johnson tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery. He referred to it as a “long-term” injury.

Clemson also came away with some other good injury news, or as Swinney called it “another miracle.”

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (Achillies) is ahead of schedule and has responded well to his treatment.

“He looks great,” Swinney said. “He’s been cleared to do certain aspects of practice as well. Again, I don’t have a date or anything, all I can tell you is that he’s going to be back sooner than later. What went from an immediate, horrible mindset in the spring…I’m excited that he’ll have an opportunity to be back.”

Swinney also gave up an update on defensive lineman DeMonte Capeheart, who underwent a knee scope. Everything came back clean, so he’s on the fast track to returning, but he’ll be about for the immediate future from a practice standpoint.

As for wide receiver Brannon Spector, Swinney characterized him as “a lot better,” since the spring. However, he’s not out of the woods just yet. He’s currently in COVID-19 protocol and hasn’t been cleared. In all likelihood, he won’t be participating in camp.

Those were all the noteworthy injuries. The Clemson Insider, along with the rest of the media, had access to Friday’s practice. Those that were in green non-contact jerseys include but are not limited to linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, defensive lineman Payton Page and wide receiver Beaux Collins.

