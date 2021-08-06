UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane staff picks and predictions

Despite the disappointing loss of Amanda Nunes vs Juliana Pena’s Title Fight in the co-main last week, this UFC 265 PPV card is pretty stacked. José Aldo vs Pedro Munoz ended up taking that co-main slot over the past week... So, all-in-all it’s still a great PPV; even though the main event battle for the interim heavyweight title between Lewis and Gane is the least cool fight on the card, which is saying something. Even the featured prelim, which is set to showcase Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green, is a great match up for us this weekend. This PPV event is coming at us this Saturday night, August 7th,, 2021, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.