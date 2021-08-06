Cancel
UFC

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane staff picks and predictions

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloody Elbow team has made its predictions for UFC 265, and unsurprisingly everyone is going for Ciryl Gane over heavy underdog Derrick Lewis in the main event. Given the strength of the BE curse in recent weeks, I’d just like to congratulate ‘The Black Beast’ on winning the interim heavyweight title. As you can tell, the co-main between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz and the welterweight battle between Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa are much tougher calls.

