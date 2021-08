The British stage and screen actress on joining the show everybody loves. If there’s one show that broke out during our collective year of watching TV at home, Ted Lasso was it. How did the Apple TV+ series about an overly optimistic American coach who was set up to fail as an England premier league soccer coach win over audiences, critics and die-hard sports fans? The Today Show said it best: “it’s a comedy with heart at time when we need it most.” The second season is back and already its newest cast member has our attention: British stage and screen actress Sarah Niles.