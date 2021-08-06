Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii records second-highest home sale in state history at $45M

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii remains hot — both its climate and its real estate — with the Aloha State recording one of its biggest home sales of all-time last week. An investment banker sold his Maui mansion to Hollywood actress Barret Swatek and her husband, retired hedge fund CEO Adam Weiss, for $45 million. Compass agent Anne Hogan Perry, who represented the buyers, told the Associated Press that it was the second-priciest home sale in state history, after the $46 million sale of a residence on Kauai in 2018.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Compass#The Associated Press#Hawaiian#Native Hawaiians#Ap#Holden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy