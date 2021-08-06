Hawaii records second-highest home sale in state history at $45M

Hawaii remains hot — both its climate and its real estate — with the Aloha State recording one of its biggest home sales of all-time last week. An investment banker sold his Maui mansion to Hollywood actress Barret Swatek and her husband, retired hedge fund CEO Adam Weiss, for $45 million. Compass agent Anne Hogan Perry, who represented the buyers, told the Associated Press that it was the second-priciest home sale in state history, after the $46 million sale of a residence on Kauai in 2018.