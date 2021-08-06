Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Making the Cut’ Season 2 Winner Had Something to Prove: “I Wanted People to See That I Have Range”

By Brett White
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing could stop Making the Cut from making it work. During a global pandemic, Amazon’s high stakes fashion competition figured out how to pull off an ambitious and daring season of television without ever breaking out of their bubble. The resulting season may have logged less frequent flyer miles for hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, but that’s in no way indicative of the season’s scope. From avant-garde to wedding couture, from resort luxury to social media moments, Season 2’s designers had to prove that they had the range.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Gary Graham
Person
Tim Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ally#Amazon Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
TV & Videosreality blurred

Making the Cut 2’s winner and runners-up interviews, plus a review of this season

In the final two episodes of Making the Cut season 2, the final three also became the show’s finalists, as the judges sent Gary Graham, Andrea Pitter, and Andrea Salazar to the final challenge. The $1 million and other prizes went to winner Andrea Pitter, whose Pantora collection is now on Amazon. So, too, are collections by the two runners-up, as Amazon decided to give both Gary and Andrea S. that prize, too.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 2 Finale of ‘Making the Cut’: What the Winner Gets

Season 2 Finale of ‘Making the Cut’: What the Winner Gets. After five weeks of high fashion, high stakes, and high pressure, Making the Cut has come to a conclusion. Andrea Pitter, Andrea Salazar, or Gary Graham will be proclaimed the winner of Season 2 when the finale airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 6. In Episode 7, they are given the challenge of designing a concept store, before presenting a collection to judges Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, and Jeremy Scott in Episode 8.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Final 2 Episodes of Making the Cut Season 2 Drop Today — Meet the Winner!

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The second season of Prime Video's Making the Cut comes to a riveting end today as hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum declare a winner. Making the Cut season two introduced us to 10 talented designers: Lendrell Martin, Dushyant Asthana, Olivia OBlanc, Ally Ferguson, Joshua Scacheri, Raf Swiader, Lucie Broachard, Gray Graham, Andrea Salazar, and Andrea Pitter, who had to unleash their creativity and overcome obstacles, all while staying true to their vision and brand identity. We watched these incredible designers show us everything they got, even till the nail-biting, heart-racing last second. Making the Cut put the contestants to the test on their design acumen and versatility, and even their entrepreneurial skills, brand development, and marketing skills. The competitors truly did it all, from designing resort wear, bridal, and avant-garde to social media marketing, working with influencers, and even creating a video campaign. We're here for the total package, the next global brand.
TV & Videos21ninety.com

EXCLUSIVE: 'Making The Cut' Season 2 Winner Andrea Pitter Talks Her Journey To A Million Dollar Payday

Amazon Prime Video’s Making The Cut became an overnight hit for those of us who let our clothes speak for us and find solace between the patchwork of ideas of fashion designers. Hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, along with a panel of judges from the style world, bring designers from all over the globe to compete in a series of assignments to determine who will be the leader of the next global fashion brand. What follows is creativity, innovation and meticulously crafted inspiration for those of us who see designers as the artists they are. This is not a superficial style competition looking to find who can create the best moments for television; instead it is a true look at what it takes to step from behind the eye of a needle and move fashion forward.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Making the Cut' Season 2 to Premiere in July

Making the Cut is returning to the small screen. The second season of the global fashion competition series is set to premiere July 16 on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes available weekly. Hosts and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by two new celebrity judges --...
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Never Have I Ever . . . Wanted to Be More Like Devi Vishwakumar

A lot of people consider Devi Vishwakumar of Never Have I Ever to be a problematic character. She lies, hurts the people she loves, and makes incredibly selfish decisions — that much is true. However, there is something to be said about authenticity when it comes to the character of Devi in that she is rarely anyone but herself. She's unapologetic (mostly) and unafraid of being her true self, no matter how culturally inappropriate or frowned upon that may be. It's for that reason that while watching the new season of Never Have I Ever, I found myself feeling jealous of Devi and wishing I had been more like her when I was her age.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Below Deck Med’ Recap: Let’s Talk About That Lovely Lloyd Moment

If you’re still wiping the tears from your eyes after that incredibly special Lloyd moment on Below Deck Mediterranean, you aren’t alone. On the latest episode of the Bravo series, deckhand Lloyd Spencer opened up to his crewmates about his personal life in one of the most touching moments we’re ever seen on this show.
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

These ‘what I wanted, what I got’ TikToks will make you want to never buy anything again

How many times have you bought something, only for it to arrive looking completely different to how you expected? Or gone for a haircut, only to emerge from the hairdressers an hour later looking a hot mess and absolutely nothing like the photo you showed them of what you wanted? The TikTok “what I wanted, what I got” sound is here to document all of these unexpected mishaps – and if my FYP is anything to judge by, they happen to all of us literally all the time.
TV SeriesDecider

Netflix Launches Reality Casting Call Website, Renews ‘The Circle’ for Two More Seasons

Have you ever wanted to star on a Netflix reality series? From Love is Blind to The Circle, the mega-streamer seems to be cornering the market in easy-going reality TV — and as of today, they’re making it that much easier to take part in the process. Netflix dropped “Netflix Reality” today, a new website with the sole purpose of recruiting new faces for their unscripted programs. And that’s just half of it! The streamer also announced what they’re calling the largest reality casting call ever as they’re on the hunt for five new season casts.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang’

Maybe at first glance topics such as the pandemic and birth control don’t sound super hilarious, but when the observations are coming from comedian Phil Wang, they sure are a hoot! Philly Philly Wang Wang, his new Netflix stand-up special which was taped earlier this summer, addresses everything from race to romance and through the lens of his mixed British-Malaysian heritage, is unique, hilarious, and incredibly charming. I didn’t think I’d ever want to laugh about the events of the last year and a half, but this special is simply so clever and fun and proves that it’s endlessly entertaining to watch Wang in action.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Alex Cord’s net worth?

ALEX Cord is best known for playing the role of Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel in the 1980's military drama, Airwolf. The actor unfortunately passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 88. What is Alex Cord's net worth?. Cord's acting career ended in the early 2000's...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Community Policy