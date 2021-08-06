‘Making the Cut’ Season 2 Winner Had Something to Prove: “I Wanted People to See That I Have Range”
Nothing could stop Making the Cut from making it work. During a global pandemic, Amazon’s high stakes fashion competition figured out how to pull off an ambitious and daring season of television without ever breaking out of their bubble. The resulting season may have logged less frequent flyer miles for hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, but that’s in no way indicative of the season’s scope. From avant-garde to wedding couture, from resort luxury to social media moments, Season 2’s designers had to prove that they had the range.decider.com
