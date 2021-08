DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cool storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest this week with temperatures running several degrees below normal for this time of year. The cooler weather is expected to bring a little help to crews fighting some of the larger wildfires in the northwest part of the United States. The latest 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook released on Sunday from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicates below normal weather could impact a large part of the northern Rockies, including parts of northern Colorado and Utah. Some places in Montana will see highs only in the 40s and 50s...